PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning following a pursuit and K-9 search in northeast Portland.
At about 3:41 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check at Northeast Marx Street and Northeast 122nd Avenue. Police said it was reported that a person was passed out behind the wheel of a pickup truck.
Officers arrived and woke up the passed out driver, later identified as Tanner James Miles.
After being woken up, police said Miles drove through the police vehicles surrounding his pickup truck and fled the scene.
Numerous officers responded to assist and used spike strips on the suspect vehicle's tires. Police said Miles continued to drive despite having flat tires.
According to police, Miles turned onto the Northeast 181st ramp going the wrong way on Interstate 84. Miles eventually stopped his vehicle and ran on foot.
Officers set up a perimeter, and Miles was tracked down by a K-9, according to police.
Miles was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangering, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver, attempt elude by vehicle, and reckless driving.
(2) comments
Maybe he just had a few too many and was sleeping it off... and panicked when he saw a bunch of cops everywhere.
How stupid? If dude just surrenders, worst case scenario is a drug offense, or maybe he has some kind of warrant to deal with. Now? Prison time.
