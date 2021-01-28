PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an assault that left one person seriously injured in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Prior to 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a weapon call in the area of Southeast Oak Street and Southeast 37th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with serious, life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital where his current condition is not known.
Police said there is no word at this time as to what caused the victim's injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.
