PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
At about 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of Northeast Russell Street on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds.
Police said officers learned the victim was shot at a separate location before arriving to the 8500 block of NE Russell Street.
The victim was not forthcoming with information about the shooting, according to police.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's arm. He was then taken to an area hospital, where his current condition is not known.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Hardesty's brother?
