PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Hazelwood neighborhood Monday morning.
Officers were called out to a shooting in the 10500 block of East Burnside Street at about 5:37 a.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-28735.
