FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A man is badly hurt after he was hit in the street in Forest Grove on Saturday.
Police said they responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Mountain View Lane around 11:58 s.m.. The pedestrian was operating an electric scooter at the time they were struck.
A 64-year-old man was transported to a regional medical facility with potentially life threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Speed or intoxication are not believed to be a factor at this time, according to police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.