PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was injured after being hit by a car in southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon.
Portland police responded to the intersection of East Burnside Street and Southeast 55th Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian hit by a car.
Officers said they arrived at the scene and found an injured man lying on the roadway.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said the PPB Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is responding to lead this investigation due to the severity of the man's injuries.
Based on preliminary information, investigators said they believe the man was walking across East Burnside Street in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car that was turning from Southeast 55th Avenue to East Burnside Street.
The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators and officials said there have been no arrests or citations.
East Burnside Street will be closed between Southeast 53rd Avenue and Southeast 56th Avenue for a few hours.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
