Police: Man hit by car while crossing street in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man who was crossing a street in Gresham was hit by a car Saturday evening.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. Police say the man was crossing Southeast 181st Avenue eastbound near Southeast Pine Street outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a passing driver.
The man sustained possible life-threatening injuries. There was no update on his condition Sunday.
Police say the man has been identified, but they have not been able to reach his family.
The driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation, according to police.
Police say there were no signs of impairment from the driver, and speed does not appear to be a factor.
Police are reminding pedestrians to wear bright clothing and to use crosswalks, and they’re asking drivers to be on the lookout for cyclists and pedestrians while traveling.
