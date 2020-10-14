Police: Man hits, kills wife while driving pickup in Albany; alcohol a factor

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -Investigators have arrested a man accused of hitting and killing his wife while driving a pickup in Albany on Tuesday evening.
Gary Donovan McDonald, 53, of Albany, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when the crash occurred on Northeast Century Drive just north of the Knox Butte intersection.
Investigators from the Multi Agency Investigation Team responded just before 8 p.m. and closed the road for approximately three hours.
Detectives believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash that killed the 61-year-old woman.
McDonald was lodged at the Linn County Jail, where he is facing charges including manslaughter in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact Sgt. Robert Hayes at 541-917-7680.
