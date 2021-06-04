Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in leg in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in downtown Portland early Friday morning.
Just after midnight, an officer and two sergeants were in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street when they heard gunshots from a northwesterly direction, according to police. A victim, a 29-year-old man, was found in the middle of the street at Northwest Davis between Northwest 3rd and Northwest 4th. Two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Police said the victim had a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was still conscious and speaking, however police said he refused to provide any suspect information. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe that witnesses left the scene before speaking with officers. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.
