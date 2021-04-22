PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized following a stabbing in Portland's Old Town late Wednesday night.
At about 11:46 p.m., officers were called out to a report of a person stabbed near the intersection of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Hoyt Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been stabbed and was bleeding badly, according to police. A tourniquet was applied to the victim's arm. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim did not provide details about what happened and who hurt him.
A crime scene was not located.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-107497.
