TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Tigard Tuesday morning.
Police said at around 10:25 a.m., a man was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of the street in the area of Southwest Greenburg Road and Southwest North Dakota Street.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
