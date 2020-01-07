PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was injured in a shooting near downtown Portland Tuesday morning, according to police.
At 7:54 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northwest Park Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. It was reported that a man had a gunshot wound.
When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found the man, who was conscious and talking.
The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
While police investigate the shooting, the area around Northwest Park Avenue between Northwest Davis Street and Northwest Flanders Street is closed.
Police did not release any information on what led up to the shooting nor a suspect description.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503 823-3333 and reference case number 19-7188.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
