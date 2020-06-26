PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in southeast Portland early Friday morning.
Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Southeast 128th Avenue on the report of gunfire.
Officers arrived to the scene and were flagged down by a homeowner who said an injured man was sitting on his front porch, according to police.
Officers confirmed the man had been shot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current status is not known.
Police said a suspect description is not available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
According to police, there is no perceived threats to the public.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
