VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening following a shooting in Vancouver that left another man injured.
Just after 7 p.m., officer responded to a disturbance with weapons at the Autumn Chase Apartments, located at 11301 Northeast 7th Street. 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Police said initial information indicated the victim got into his vehicle and left.
Detectives from the West Neighborhood Response Team contacted the victim, identified only as a 24-year-old man, at an area hospital. Police said the victim remains hospitalized at this time.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
According to police, investigators believe the shooting may have been related to a dispute that occurred earlier in the day between the suspect and the victim.
The suspect, identified as Santiago Hernandez, was located leaving his home. Police said a traffic stop was conducted and he was taken into custody.
Hernandez was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
