PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland Monday evening.
At around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the area of Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where his current condition is not known.
There is no word on a suspect, but police say they have secured the scene and there is no threat to the community.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist in the ongoing investigation.
Northeast 82nd Avenue was closed to all traffic between Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Klickitat Street during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Police are also investigating a shooting that occurred in the 6400 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street at around 10:14 p.m.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.