PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Eliot neighborhood Friday morning.
At around 4:21 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current status is unknown at this time, according to police.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Hmm..the "Gun Violence Reduction Team" doesn't seem to be..ya know..reducing much gun violence here in Portland. And thanks to liberal policies, it's gonna get worse.
