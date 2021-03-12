PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Thursday evening.
At about 9:11 p.m., officers were called out to a report of shots heard in the 8200 block of Southeast Kelly Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
According to police, officers found numerous bullets had pierced a home occupied by the victim and other people. No one else was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-66134.
