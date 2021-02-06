HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) – Four Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were placed on leave following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, according to Vancouver Police Department.
At approximately 7:41 p.m., deputies were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Northeast 68th and Northeast 2nd Avenue. During the traffic stop, one of the deputies fired their gun and hit the vehicle driver later identified as Donald D. Jonah, 30.
VPD said Jonah was taken to the hospital, where he remains. Per protocol, all four deputies were placed on critical incident leave.
"The family has requested no demonstrations at this time; they are shocked and are trying to grieve. Any public demonstrations done at this time would be in direct violation of this family’s wishes. The best and only way to support at this time is to pray and you can contribute to the family’s GoFundMe," according to a release by the NCAAP Vancouver Branch 1139.
The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Team (SWIIR), led by the Vancouver Police Department, is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
