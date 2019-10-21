KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Two suspects were arrested early Monday morning following two separate assaults that left one man in critical condition, according to the Kelso Police Department.
At around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the north Kelso area on the report of an assault.
An investigation revealed that a man was assaulted by two other men.
Police said a second victim called 911 at around 2:45 a.m. and reported he had been assaulted and stabbed by two men.
Officers located the second victim, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be stable, but in critical condition.
Police said both assaults occurred within about 300 yards of each other.
The suspects were located and detained. Police said they were later arrested after evidence linking them to the two incidents was located.
Police have not yet released the names of the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing
