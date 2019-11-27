Police: Man in electric wheelchair hit by Amtrak train while crossing tracks in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man was hit by a Amtrak train in Salem Wednesday evening.
Salem police said there was a train versus pedestrian accident at Silverton Rd NE and Portland Rd NE.
A man in his 60's was crossing the train tracks in an electric wheelchair when he was hit by an Amtrak train.
The man was pinned under the train and dragged a short distance, according to police.
The man was transported to Salem Hospital with non-threatening injuries.
Salem Police and Union Pacific Police are investigating.
Amtrak released a statement saying:
On November 27, an individual was trespassing on the tracks South or Oregon City when they came into contact with Amtrak Cascades train 505 at approximately 7:15 pm on its way from Vancouver, Canada to Eugene. There were no injuries to the 199 passengers on board or crew members. The train has been delayed for approximately 2 hours. The Amtrak Police Department is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.
All individuals should exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.
For rail grade crossing tips, visit Operation Lifesaver's website at www.oli.org.
