FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man who test drove a truck in Forest Grove returned to the dealership the next day and shot that same truck.
Police identified the shooter at 46-year-old Jose Galvan Nevarez.
The strange series of events started Friday, according to employees, when Nevarez went to Doherty Ford Dealership in Forest Grove to test drive an F-350 truck.
The employee who gave him that test drive said things seemed off before they even got into the vehicle.
“There was just something about him, I kind of felt uneasy,” said Mark Ferrie. “He had an out-of-state driver’s license, he showed up with a guy in a rental car, I brought him the keys, they managed to lock the keys in the vehicle, which was really odd.”
He said the strange behavior continued during the test drive, but that Nevarez never seemed agitated.
“There was no altercation or anything out of the norm. Gave him my business card and told him that I’d be happy to help him find a truck and to give me a call if he needed anything,” said Ferrie.
But the next morning, police say Nevarez returned to the dealership and shot at the F-350 with a rifle, shooting the tire.
“We came out and looked and he spun around, and he had a rifle. It was a long rifle. So, we all went inside and called the police,” said Richard Deffert, an employee at the dealership.
There was also an employee inside the truck while it was shot. He was uninjured.
“He was pretty shaken up,” Deffert said. “He went home, said he didn’t feel safe. We certainly understand it. And the funny part is on his way home he passed the shooter on the road.”
They say the employee called the dealership and they told police who were still at the dealership.
Deffert said police found Nevarez within a couple minutes and ended up pulling him over and arresting him just across the street from the dealership.
Officers collected a rifle and several rounds of ammunition at the scene, according to Forest Grove police.
Nevarez was booked into the Washington County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon, first degree criminal mischief, menacing, reckless endangering and second degree criminal mischief.
Police and employees of the dealership say it’s still unknown why Nevarez came back with a gun.
Ferrie says after this event, he’s learned to trust his gut.
“Next time I tell him I don’t want to test drive someone, I’m not going to,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Hopefully Washington County Will Increase The Charges to Attempted Murder and Remove this extremely dangerous criminal from civilized society for decades!
That is considered attempted murder among other charges.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.