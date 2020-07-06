NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Two drivers in separate stolen vehicles were arrested following a crash in Newberg over the weekend.
On Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of a suspect that had just stolen a person's Toyota Land Cruiser. The stolen vehicle was located minutes later as it went through town, according to police.
The suspect attempted to elude police through downtown Newberg, then crashed into an occupied Buick Regal near East Franklin and College Street.
The driver in the Toyota, identified as Randy Lee Cooper, 27, of Portland, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, third-degree assault, reckless driving, and other related crimes.
According to police, officers learned the Buick was reported stolen three weeks ago.
The driver in the stolen Buick, identified as Kristin Nicole Begue, 25, of Newberg, was found to be under the influence and was arrested.
Begue is facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Now that is karma, with a capital K. :)
