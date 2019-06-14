LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – A robber held bank employees at gunpoint Friday, fleeing the scene with cash in hand and hiking shoes on his feet, according to Lincoln City police.
The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and a black ski mask and entered the Bank of the West in Lincoln City at approximately 9:16 a.m., according to police. Officers say the man pointed a gun at two employees before fleeing the scene with an unknown amount of cash.
He was also wearing a black zip-up-style hoodie, according to police. Officers describe the hiking shoes as gray and black.
Police say the suspect stands between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs between 140 and 170 pounds, and has blue eyes.
Anyone with additional information about this case or who sees a man matching this description is asked to call Detective Johnson at 541-994-3636.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.