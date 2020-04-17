MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured in Milwaukie on Friday.
At approximately 3:26 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing at a transient camp in the area of SE 26th and SE Sparrow Street. The stabbing had happened about 30 minutes before the call was made, according to police.
A man suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso was found by an officer. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A man matching the suspect description was later found at a different camp near where the stabbing had occurred. The man was detained and questioned before he was lodged into the Clackamas County Jail for assault I.
The investigation is still active, and the identity of the persons involved have not been released.
Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or has any information is asked to email Detective Tony Cereghino cereghinot@milwaukieoregon.gov, or Detective Heather Hisel hiselh@milwaukieoregon.gov , or call dispatch at 503-786-7500 and request to speak to the detectives.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.