PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in north Portland early Tuesday morning.
At around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of North Interstate Avenue on the report that someone had been shot.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man's injury is non-life-threatening and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team and the Forensic Evidence Team are assisting with the investigation.
Police said there is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Aaron Cole at 503-823-0690.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.