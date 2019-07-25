HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man who was seriously injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Hillsboro died at the hospital on Thursday.
Police said the victim of Sunday's hit-and-run crash, Gonzalo Valerio-Hernandez, 49, of Hillsboro, died earlier at Emanuel Hospital.
Valerio-Hernandez was struck by a car as he crossed Southeast 10th Avenue at Southeast Walnut Street.
Officers were seeking the public's help in locating the vehicle and identifying the driver involved in the crash.
Police said the suspect was driving a metallic gray 2014-19 Toyota Corolla. It should have damage to the left corner of the front bumper and headlight assembly, and its driver-side mirror should be missing.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsboro Police at 503-629-0111 or e-mail Dep. Heidtke at brett_heidtke@co.washington.or.us.
