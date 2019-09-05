KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A man is in custody following a shooting that injured another man in Kelso Thursday morning.
The Kelso Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 8th Avenue just after 9 a.m.
Officers located an injured man at the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident.
Police said Wallace Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown, which was lifted after it was determine there was no further threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
