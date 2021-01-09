PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Saturday in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of a person shot at Interstate Avenue and North Going Street just after 3:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police said paramedics treated the man and took him to the hospital for treatment.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call assault detectives at 503-823-4000. Please reference case number 21-8015.
