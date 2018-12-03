PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in northeast Portland Sunday night.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and Halsey Street at around 10:31 p.m.
When officers arrived to the area, they found a 33-year-old man with a non-life-threatening injury.
According to police, the victim was not cooperative. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said officers found evidence of a shooting, including damage to the victim's vehicle.
The suspect was described as a 25 to 35-year-old white man, 6 feet to 6 feet two inches tall, skinny, blonde hair, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
The Gun Violence Response Team is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 and reference case number 18-410063.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.