PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in northeast Portland Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue just after 3 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located one man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The Gun Violence Response Team is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
