PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Woodlawn neighborhood early Thursday morning.
At around 2:49 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Rosa Parks Way on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim had been shot by an unknown suspect.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.