PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was injured in a stabbing that happened in southeast Portland Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Southeast Flavel Street and Southeast 87th Avenue at around 1:21 a.m. on the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said officers, along with a K-9, searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. Suspect information has not been released.
Assault detectives are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
