GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting outside a convenience store in Gresham Monday night, police said.
The Gresham Police Department confirmed to FOX 12 that officers were dispatched at 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 1016 Northeast Kane Drive.
Police said that one victim, a man who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
According to GPD, the victim is expected to survive his injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.
The shooting is under investigation.
