PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man injured in a shooting that occured in a hotel room in downtown Portland on Tuesday has died, according to Portland police.
Officers were called out to a reported shooting at the Waterfront Marriott located in the 1400 block of southwest Naito Parkway just before 1:00 a.m. When the arrived, they found Shawn Fujioka, 23, of southwest Washington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
The family has been notified, police said.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner was ruled a homicide.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
This is the 40th homicide in Portland this year and the 37th since June 11.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
