PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured following a shooting in northeast Portland Friday morning.
At about 4:40 a.m., a sergeant in the area of the 8000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he saw what appeared to be people inside two vehicles shooting at each other in the McDonald's parking lot, according to police.
Additional officers were called to the scene and the sergeant followed one of the vehicles.
Police said the vehicle was stopped near Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Argyle Street. Officers discovered the driver, a man, was injured.
The victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.
Traffic was not impacted, but the McDonald's parking lot was closed off as a crime scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any further details.
Anyone with information about the shooting can email police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.
(1) comment
Come on Portland, you can do better than this. At least four or five per day are needed to keep up with the big boys from back east.
