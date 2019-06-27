GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a stabbing in Gresham.
At around 6:48 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 18100 block of Northeast Pacific Court.
A man was found at the scene with a stab wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.
According to police, the suspect and the victim know each other.
Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing. No other information has been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.