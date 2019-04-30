PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A section of Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard is closed Tuesday morning as police investigate a stabbing that left one person injured.
The stabbing happened at around 7:38 a.m. near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway.
Police said one victim, a man, was located at the scene and taken to an area hospital. The extent of the victims injuries is unknown.
Southwest Terwilliger was closed from Southwest Capitol Highway to Southwest Chestnut Street during the investigation.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who lives near the scene. He says he has seen an increased homeless presence in the area, but not this kind of violence.
"That is shocking. Surprising - because, you know, the homeless part. You usually think it's someone in distress or mentally ill people. Again, I suspect it's probably something about that," said Erick Hailstone.
Police said no one is in custody. No suspect information has been released by police.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact assault detectives at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
