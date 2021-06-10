PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he intentionally shot at another person in the Montavilla neighborhood.
Officers were called out to a report of shots fired near Northeast 75th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street at about 10:30 p.m. Police said callers reported hearing people yelling and the sound of gunshots. Callers also reported seeing a man armed with a rifle out in the street.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and saw 37-year-old Tsaan Kuang Saelee standing in the street armed with a rifle. Bystanders and witnesses were directed to move away from the area for their own safety. According to police, Saelee moved behind a parked car, reemerged without the rifle, and then started to run away.
Officers took Saelee into custody and the rifle was recovered. Following an investigation, police believe Saelee intentionally fired at someone at the scene but nobody had been shot. Evidence of gunfire was located.
According to police, Saelee showed signs of recent drug use and medical personnel examined him at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital before being booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-156754.
