HILLSBORO.OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Hillsboro for assaulting a woman at a Costco and was later found to have kidnapped her from Tacoma, Washington.
Hillsboro police said a community member called 911 reporting a man was assaulting a woman in the loading dock of a Costco located at 1255 Northeast 48th Avenue.
Police said the man got in a semi-truck and drove off, while the woman was left behind. An off-duty officer saw the man driving recklessly from the parking lot and also called 911.
Later, an on-duty officer found the truck driving on Northeast Evergreen Parkway and tried to stop it. The man refused to stop, and the officer did not pursue him due to weather and traffic conditions at the time, according to police.
Community members then called 911 in the downtown area of Hillsboro reporting the truck driving recklessly.
As officers tried to locate it, a 911 caller reported the truck stuck along railroad tracks near Southwest Bailey Avenue north of Southwest Wood Street.
Police said the man ran from the scene, but he was found by officers at First Avenue and West Main Street. He was arrested without further incident, according to police.
The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident and did not require hospitalization. Officers learned the man picked up the woman in the Tacoma, Washington area, and he brought her to Hillsboro against her will, according to police.
The man, 61-year-old Alfonzo Summers of Flint, Michigan, was lodged in the Washington County jail on charges of second-degree kidnapping, strangulation, harassment, recklessly endangering, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine, and first-degree criminal trespass.
