PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Lents Park Friday morning.
At about 9:30 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a white man pointing a gun in the 4700 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.
Officers arrived to Lents Park and contacted the person.
Acting Chief Chris Davis said at some point during the contact, less lethal and lethal weapons were deployed. Two officers deployed 40 mm rounds and one officer used lethal force.
Medical assistance was staged nearby as is protocol in these situations, Davis said, and the officers provided emergency medical attention at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released.
No one else was injured.
Acting Chief Davis said the investigation is complex and there's a lot of work to do. He said the investigation is being hampered by an "aggressive crowd" that showed up at the scene.
Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement following the shooting, saying he visited the scene to "show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community."
Wheeler also said that he recognizes "why people are concerned and possibly angry. While our understanding of this incident evolves, I urge everyone to proceed with empathy and peace."
The involved officer has not been identified, but is said to be an 8-year veteran assigned to the East Precinct. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave.
No additional details about the investigation has been released at this time.
Anyone who has not been interviewed, but has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at -503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Joe Corona at 503-823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov.
(6) comments
Just another day in beautiful Lents. Lets put up some signs that say do not murder.
The man brandished a gun, and yet Feckeless Ted showed up to support this crazy thug's family? What the he** is wrong with him? So dillusional.
"Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement following the shooting, saying he visited the scene to "show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community."". Reading is FUNdamental!!
A white man shot by police...whos burning down tonight???
You notice that it's written white man, not White man. Whites don't get the capital letter that we're supposed to use for blacks..Why are they anything special? (They're NOT)
And Ted wants to put unarmed Rangers in Portland Parks? You can't make this stuff up. It's mind numbing just how utterly delusional and completely out of touch with reality he, and pretty much all other progs have become. They have truly lost their minds.
