PORTLAND, OR – A man was killed in a rollover crash in Northwest Portland on Sunday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to the crash in the 2700 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found an SUV resting against a warehouse building. The driver was deceased.
Police said it was a single-vehicle crash.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating.
Northwest Yeon Avenue was closed between Northwest Nicolai Street and Northwest 26th Drive. It has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.