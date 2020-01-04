PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed in a southeast Portland shooting early Saturday morning.
Police found the victim dead when they responded to an area near Southeast 151st and Stark around 5 a.m. They say his death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Officers were not able to locate a suspect.
One man said after living in this area for five years, the violence is getting worse.
“Now it's really worse every year, worse and worse that's for sure. People moving in here just start being worse. Especially when they built an apartment just down the street lot of start being dangerous people,” Max Kovalyov said. “We have two kids and it's not a very good area right now.”
He said he's thinking about moving away.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the victim and the cause and manner of his death.
Police said they do not have a suspect description - if you saw anything, you're asked to contact Detective Mark Slater or Detective Erik Kammerer. They can be reached at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov or at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov .
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.