TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police say a prolific burglar has been sentenced to prison following a months-long investigation.
Adolphus Newell III, 24, pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree burglary and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Monday to 50 months in prison with credit for time served.
As part of his plea deal, police said Newell also took responsibility for 20 additional burglaries and will pay restitution back to the victims.
According to police, investigators believe Newell committed dozens of residential burglaries throughout Washington County between October 2019 and February 2020.
Newell mainly stole jewelry and guns based on property recovered, according to police.
Tigard police said the Commercial Crimes Unit spent "countless hours" investigating this case.
“This case could not have come to fruition or completion without the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff Office, Portland Police Bureau GVRT, Hillsboro Police Department, Beaverton Police Department, Clackamas County Sheriff Office, Lake Oswego Police Department and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force Portland Office, who took the lead in taking this particular suspect into custody with the assistance of the Tigard Police Department. Crime analysts from multiple agencies and especially our own Crime Analyst were key in identifying numerous cases that this individual was responsible for committing," said a CCU detective. "This case began as a singular residential burglary and the Tigard Police Patrol Officers on duty that evening were quick in identifying and securing the suspect vehicle, which was left nearby, which was an integral part in identifying the suspect. Each entity assisted in bringing this case to completion and returning valuable possessions back to victims which were thought to be lost.”
