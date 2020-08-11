CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A man on methamphetamine admitted attacking a woman who was found dead in a Corvallis hotel room, according to police.
Officers first responded to a business in the downtown area at 4:05 a.m. Monday. An employee called at the request of 57-year-old George Robert Kalani Spencer.
Officers said Spencer appeared to be under the influence of drugs and said he had been assaulted in his nearby hotel room. The hotel number he provided didn’t exist, according to police, and his only injury was a small scratch on his cheek.
At 5:23 a.m., Spencer called police from his hotel room on the 300 block of Northwest 2nd Street to report a theft of his property. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman on the hotel room bed.
Police attempted to administer aid, but the woman was pronounced dead. She was identified as 41-year-old Gina Theresa Vargas.
Spencer was taken into custody and admitted that he had used meth and became concerned about Vargas’ “distant behavior,” so he felt he was being “set up” and attacked her and choked her into unconsciousness, according to investigators.
Detectives said Spencer met Vargas the day prior.
Investigators said Spencer left the hotel room after attacking Vargas and made the report that he had been assaulted. When he returned to his room, Spencer said he encountered a man there and believed some of his property was missing, so he called police again.
Vargas was still unresponsive at that time.
The other man was located by police and released without charges.
Police said Spencer was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, for knowingly causing Vargas a serious physical injury by choking her to unconsciousness, fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
The cause of Vargas’ death remains under investigation pending an autopsy and other forensic analysis. Corvallis police said Spencer may face additional or adjusted charges based on the outcome of the investigation.
No further details were released by police.
In the charges no Murder? Come on. Meth should not even been mentioned as far as that goes. Is as if the blame is on he being on meth. The dude killed her no matter what he was on. Let the D.A. in Portland deal with the situation. Surely he will have little to no responsibility to what he did.
