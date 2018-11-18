PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said a man was pistol-whipped and carjacked in northeast Portland Saturday night, and one suspect has been arrested.
Just after 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 15700 block of Northeast Beech Street.
When officers arrived in the area, they spoke with the victim and saw that he was injured. The man was taken to hospital with what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.
During the investigation, officers learned that three people arrived at the victim’s motorhome and took multiple items, including the keys to a 2004 black Lincoln Navigator.
Police said at least one of the suspects was armed with a gun and reportedly pistol-whipped the victim.
The suspects then left the area, and at least one suspect drove away in the Lincoln Navigator.
At about 8:50 p.m., an officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers took the driver into custody without incident.
The driver was identified as 39-year-old Shirene Nicole Singh. She was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of robbery in the first degree.
Police said no other suspects are in custody at this time. Investigators do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public in connection with the robbery.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective John Russell at 503-823-0464, John.Russell@portlandoregon.gov or Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466, William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
