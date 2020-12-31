PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on Hayden Island Thursday morning.
At about 5:25 a.m., officers were called out to the Rodeway Inn, located at 1401 North Hayden Island Drive.
Police said it was reported that a man was pistol whipped and the vehicle he was sleeping in, a 2010 gray Ford Fusion, was taken at gunpoint.
The suspect drove off in the Fusion heading southbound on Interstate 5. Police said the Fusion has no license plates and duct tape on the sunroof.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds with a stocky build. He was wearing a ski mask and camo hoodie. The gun used was described as a black 9mm handgun.
According to police, there was a pickup truck that was possibly associated with the suspect. The truck reportedly followed the Fusion as it drove away. The truck was described as a 1990s to early 2000s white Chevrolet 1500 king cab that was towing an unloaded aluminum 2-wheel dolly.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a 1.5 inch laceration to his chin.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
(2) comments
Ok..a couple of things come to mind here. For one, it sounds like the victim is either homeless, or is traveling, and stopped to sleep in his car in the wrong place, but more than likely the former, if there aren't any plates and there's duct tape holding it together. So the victim is driving an unlicensed, uninsured car, and he wasn't very vigilant about his surroundings. He is, however, very skilled and detailed about the assailants, and what they were wearing / driving. I wouldn't ever recommend sleeping in one's car if it can be helped, even when traveling. I mean, you're putting yourself in a vulnerable position. Ya know..the cops are good at using "decoys"..ya know..bait cars, bait women, etc. I wonder if they ever do stings like this where they put someone in a car in a spot that's likely to garner attention from carjacking thieves, and then stake it out. Of course, defunding probably nixes that idea.
""
""The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds with a stocky build. "" .... there now, seeeee..... media IS capable of describing the Race of a criminal. Now this person may get seen and called into police....to vist PDX DA....to then be realeased because car jacking is ALWAYS assumed to be Black person. Tell me again why the w is white is not capitalized.... seems upside down to us citizens
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.