PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a man reported missing on Wednesday has been found.

Ray Embree, 53, was last seen near Legacy Emanuel Medical Center early Wednesday morning.

Police said Embree had been in the hospital for over a month following a motorcycle crash. Due to his injuries, police said he functions at a low-level of cognition, cannot care for himself, and may become confused.

On Thursday, police said Embree had been located and is with his family.

No additional information was released.

