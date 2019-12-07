HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was hit by a vehicle in Hillsboro Friday evening.
Police responded to a crash on Southeast 10th Avenue south of Southeast Cedar Street around 7:45 p.m.
Officers said a man on an adult-sized tricycle tried to cross the street mid-block and rode into the path of a northbound car where the car hit him.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later.
The woman driving the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Preliminary investigation by officers determined speed was not a factor and the woman was not impaired by intoxicants.
Police said further investigation will be conducted by the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.