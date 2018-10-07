PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say they are looking for two men who they believe assaulted a man during an early morning robbery.
Officers say just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday they responded to Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Schuyler Street.
Police believe two men on bicycles rode up to another man walking in the area and demanded money.
They say at some point during the robbery, one of the suspects hit the man with a hammer or hatchet before riding off.
Medics took that man to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.
Officers say they searched the area but didn't find any suspects.
The suspects were both described as white men in their early 30s with a skinny build and riding a bicycle. Police say one of the suspects was armed with an object believed to be a hatchet or hammer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Robbery Detail detectives at (503) 823-0405.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
