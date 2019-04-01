PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man at a northeast Portland motel late Sunday night.
The robbery happened at the Madison Suites, located 3620 Northeast 82nd Avenue, at around 11:26 p.m.
Police told FOX 12 that a guest was robbed in his room, then the suspect took off.
The victim was not hurt.
Police brought in a K-9 team, but the suspect has not been located. A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.